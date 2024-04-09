Kevin Allan Zeisset, age 64, a longtime resident of Trenton and Highland/Pocahontas, passed away peacefully Friday, March 29, 2024 at his home surrounded by family. He was born March 11, 1960 in Breese, a son of Ruth Zeisset, nee Goldsmith, of Trenton and the late Charles H. Zeisset Sr.

In addition to his father, Charles; he was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother-in-law and dear friend, Areta M. Lucash; and several uncles.

Kevin is grieved by his mother, Ruth; wife, Julie Zeisset, nee Lucash, of Highland/Pocahontas, whom he married September 14, 2012 in Edwardsville; three children, Brooke (Zacharia) Scott of Jamestown, Matthew Zeisset of Edwardsville, and Jennifer (Tyler) Becker of Jamestown; seven grandchildren, Laney Zeisset, Elizabeth Scott, Blair Becker, Maddox Scott, Blake Becker, Brinley Becker, and Isabelle Zeisset; siblings, Charles (Coleen) Zeisset Jr. of Marine, Darvin (Shelly) Zeisset of Aviston, and Kieran Zeisset of Belleville; favorite aunt, Sister Charlene Zeisset; and many nieces and nephews.

Kevin retired from the United States Postal Service after 40-years, where he made significate contributions within the IT department. His innovative mind led to the development of a process which “moved the mail” with better accuracy and speed, earning him a well-deserved patent.

Beyond his professional achievements, Kevin was a man of many passions and interests. He found joy in exploring the world through travel, attending various sports events, and indulging in a wide array of musical genres—including rock, symphony and most everything in-between. He also enjoyed bird watching, gardening, reading, and spoiling his dog, Ziva.

In addition to his professional and personal endeavors, Kevin touched the lives of many through his passion for coaching. He generously devoted his time and energy to coaching several sports, including soccer, basketball, and t-ball, for all three of his beloved children. His dedication to nurturing young talents and instilling in them the values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship left a lasting impression on the countless individuals he coached.

Kevin’s greatest source of pride and fulfillment was his role as a loving provider and the heart and soul of his family.

Kevin’s absence leaves an irreplaceable void in the lives of his loved ones, but his memory will continue to inspire and guide them through the years ahead. Kevin Zeisset will be remembered as a man of compassion and boundless generosity.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Deacon John Fridley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Highland Animal Shelter and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62296, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.