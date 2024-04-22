Surrounded by his family, Larry Keith Johnson, 79, of Vandalia passed away at 9:47 pm on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL due to respiratory complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 27 at First Church of Christ located at 405 Maple Street in Mulberry Grove. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 am – 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Mulberry Grove Cemetery. A luncheon will be held directly afterward back at the church. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospital for Children (link), Team Gleason (link), or the Fayette County Cancer Fund (link). Hohlt & File Funeral Home of Vandalia is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.hohltandfilefh.com

Larry Keith Johnson was born on June 22, 1944, in Woburn, IL, the son of Harold “Buck” and Doris “Jean” (Reeves) Johnson. He married Sandra Louise Siebert on September 6, 1964. Together they celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage.

Larry is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnson of Vandalia; son, Rich Johnson (Jenn) of Vandalia, daughter Debbie Schukar (Ray) of Vandalia; grandchildren, Tim Schukar (Jessica), Tyler Schukar, Devin Schukar (Kara), great-grandchildren, Sophie, Zoey, Aubree, and Lily, brother, Harold Johnson (Donna); nieces, Lisa Merriman (Steve), Michelle Kelly (Marc), Kari Hagy (Jason), Kendra Evans (Ian), Kara Range (Bryan), nephew, David Johnson (Pam), great-nieces, Lauren, Elaina, Kenna and great-nephews, Dustin, Matthew, Andrew, Kaden, Isak, extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and

Judy Siebert.

Larry grew up in Mulberry Grove and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School in 1962. After graduation, he attended National Barber College in Springfield, IL and joined Jim McCarty’s Barbershop in Vandalia, IL in 1963. In 1974, he started his own business, Larry’s Barbershop in Coffeen, IL. His clientele in Coffeen included several coal miners at the nearby Consolidation No. 63 Mine, he was eventually convinced to change careers and joined the Consol Coal Company, which led to an 18-year career with the United Mineworkers of America. After Consol closed Mine No. 63 in 1983, he went to work for D&L Disposal based in Greenville IL as a truck driver. Larry rejoined Consol Energy and began working at Rend Lake Mine in Sesser, IL until the mine was closed in 2002. At the age of 58, Larry went back to renew his barber’s license and renovated half of the family garage and opened Larry’s Barbershop in 2003 and for the next 15 years re-opened Larry’s Barbershop where he happily built a diverse and loyal customer base (both Cardinal and Cubs fans). He was proud of being voted Bond and Fayette County’s Favorite Barber for several years.

He was a proud member of the United Mineworkers of America, a Shriner and member of Gilham Lodge. He loved to bowl, play golf, quail hunt, and fish. He also loved doing anything outside and taking care of his yard, plants, and trees. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Blues and Rams fan and Fighting Illini Football and Basketball. He also enjoyed watching Professional Bowling and PGA Golf. Known for his gentle nature and laid-back approach, he always had a smile and could strike up a conversation with anyone and he never met a stranger. He enjoyed rising early and making the most of his day, which included opening The Chuckwagon with his coffee buddies and figuring out all of the world’s problems by 7 am. He enjoyed the day-to-day conversations and keeping up with everyone’s lives at the barbershop. He was a humble man who held great empathy for those who struggled and suffered. He had a love for animals growing up, dogs, cats, pet squirrels, pet rats and his favorite buddy, his beloved Corky. He valued the time with his family the most and was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa, uncle, and great uncle and a friend to many and will be missed by everyone that knew him. May God rest his soul.