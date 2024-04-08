Leslie “Les” C. Mullen, 81, of Coffeen, IL passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 12:26 p.m., at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL, with funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Kevin Simburger, of Coffeen, IL, will officiate. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery in Bond County, IL. Military rites will be held at graveside by Department of Defense.

Mr. Mullen was born on November 13, 1942, in Greenville, IL, to the late Elvin V. & Dessie R. (Grigg) Mullen. He was a graduate of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, IL and was a veteran of the Army, serving in Vietnam. Mr. Mullen married Mary Kuhl, on November 15, 1969, in Donnellson, IL and she survives in Coffeen, IL. He had worked at Olin Brass in Alton, IL until retirement on January 2, 2004, after 45 years of service. He was a member of the V.F.W. in Panama, IL; NRA and Crabtree Horseshoe Club. He loved hunting, fishing, and playing horseshoes, which he played in state and world horseshoe tournaments. Mr. Mullen had lived in Greenville, IL and Coffeen, IL during his lifetime.

Mr. Mullen is survived by his wife, Mary Mullen of Coffeen, IL; three children, Lisa (husband, Kevin) Wiltshire of Coffeen, IL; Jeff (wife, Tysha) Mullen of Hillsboro, IL and E.J. (wife, Kristen) Mullen of Coffeen, IL; eight grandchildren, Kevin Wiltshire, Zac Wiltshire, Ryan Wiltshire, Tyler Mullen, Tanner (Morgan) Mullen, Alyson Mullen, Drake Mullen & Sophia Mullen; three sisters, Dot Thacker of Greenville, IL, Ruth Ann Mullen of Coffeen, IL & Peg Mullen of Coffeen, IL; along with several brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, John W. Mullen and one sister, Betty Oglesby.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer Association.