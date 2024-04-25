Lorna Rose Harris, 96, of Highland, IL, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2024, at

Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, IL.

She was born on May 15, 1927, in Highland, IL, to Arthur and Myrtle (nee Raeber) Ritt.

On June 17, 1947, Lorna married the love of her life, Roland Harris, at St. Paul Catholic

Church in Highland, IL. A woman of faith who was devoted to saying her daily Rosary

and prayers for family and friends, Lorna was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in

Highland.

Lorna had lived in Highland most of her life, growing up and graduating from St. Paul

Catholic High School in 1945, and later getting her associate degree in Belleville, IL.

When Roland started the Harris Funeral Home in Highland, she assisted him with the

business. After her four sons reached school age, she started her bookkeeping career

at Alton Box Company (now WestRock) and worked there for over 25 years. Through

her church, Lorna was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, the St. Ann Altar Society,

sang in the choir, served on the School Board and helped with the Kirchenfest dinners

for many years. Lorna also belonged to the Highland Senior Citizens Group, where she

acted as treasurer for a time, numerous Bridge Clubs, and the Highland VFW Ladies

Auxiliary, having just received her 75 year membership pin. Lorna and Roland spent 7

years as residents of the Highland Home before moving to Meridian Village in 2022.

She enjoyed cross stitching and playing various card games, but Bridge was Lorna’s

favorite, as she and Roland loved to play with their many friends as well as teaching

members of their community how to play at the Weinheimer Community Center. Lorna

also liked to collect dolls and vinegar cruets. Lorna and Roland enjoyed traveling, going

to Germany, Switzerland, and for 25 years, they would spend 2 months each winter in

Sarasota, Florida visiting with her only sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Walt Bellm.

Lorna’s greatest joy was her family. She loved spending time with her sister, children,

grandchildren, and great grandchildren, but her number one love in her life was her

husband, Roland. Lorna often hosted family dinners on Sundays, being known for her

fried chicken, roasts, and chocolate chip cookies. She and Roland attended as many

events as they could with their family (birthdays, weddings, sporting events, dance

competitions, etc.). A loving, caring, and compassionate woman, Lorna will be deeply

missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Myrtle Ritt; father and mother-in-

law, Irwin and Maybelle Harris; daughters (in infancy), Mary Harris, Anne Harris;

grandson (in infancy), Nolan Harris; brother and sister-in-law Udell and Cecelia Harris;

brother-in-law, Walter Bellm; nephew-in-law, George Percy.

Lorna is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Roland Harris, Highland, IL; sons,

Paul Harris, Oregon, John (Lucy) Harris, St. Louis, MO, Mark (Mimi) Harris, Chicago, IL,

Luke (Amber) Harris, Glen Carbon, IL; grandchildren, Hilary (Bryan) Crites, Halle Harris, Nathan (Christine) Harris, Brendan (Susan) Harris, Colin Harris, Shannon (Myles)

Urban, Sean Harris, Will Harris, Eileen Harris, Blake (Amie) Harris, Rhett (Justine)

Harris, Kailey (Bryan) Riegert, Eli (Madison) Harris, Miriah (Colten Strotheide) Harris; 4

great grandsons; 17 great granddaughters; sister, Ellen Bellm, Panama City, FL;

daughter-in-law, Teresa (Mark) Kennedy; nieces, Kathleen (Jim) McDermott, Marilyn

Percy, Debbie (Bob) Lyons.

Memorial donations may be made to Relevant Pregnancy Options Center in Highland,

IL.

Visitation: Friday, April 26, 2024, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home,

Highland, IL, and Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at St. Paul Catholic

Church, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 10:00 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel, Fr. Steve Pohlman, and Fr. Bob Jallas

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL