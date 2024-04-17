Madelyn Ann Timmermann, nee Prediger, age 84, of Breese, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Breese Nursing Home. She was born November 25, 1939 in Belleville, a daughter of the late Ralph and Ethel, nee Parker, Prediger.

Madelyn married Ralph Timmermann on June 7, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and he preceded her in death on December 22, 2008. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Steve Timmermann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Bertha, nee Niemann, Timmermann; sisters-in-

law and brothers-in-law, Mary Ann (Bill) Kuhl, Rita Taylor, Ruby Timmermann, and Charles Timmermann.

Madelyn is survived by her children, Brian (Nina) Timmermann of Indian Shores, FL, Patrick (Linda) Timmermann of Breese, Tim (Nancy) Timmermann of Homer, and Cindy Timmermann of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Justin, Tia, Samantha, Colton, Ty, Cole (Haley), and Drew (fiancée, Elyse Faust) Timmermann, Blake (Gwenn) Deiters; great-

grandchildren, Myles Timmermann, Gavin and Hadleigh Richards; siblings, James (Cathy) Prediger of Glen Carbon and Chris (Ken) Van Sickle of Great Falls, MT; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tom Timmermann of Novi, MI, Debbie Timmermann of Waxahachie, TX, Richard (Susie) Timmermann of Zionsville, IN, Donald Timmermann of Breese, and Jim Taylor of Breese; and many nieces and nephews.

Madelyn dedicated many years to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, serving diligently in the billing department until her well-deserved retirement. She was an active member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Breese, as well as the St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary. Madelyn also found joy as the former secretary for V&H Bowling Leagues

and as a former member of Bent Oak Golf Course Woman’s League. Her leisure activities included golfing, quilting, and indulging in weekly card games with her cherished circle of friends. She was a passionate supporter of the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball team and Madelyn treasured every moment spent with her family.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Wednesday, April 24, 2024 from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Community Link, All Saints Academy, Mater Dei Catholic High School, or St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.