Marilyn E. Morgan, age 78 of Keyesport, passed away at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living Center on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Mrs. Morgan was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 11, 1945, a daughter of the late Herbert J. and Christine (nee Fraysher) Travers. She married John W. Morgan in St. Louis on January 2, 1964, and he preceded her in death on August 2, 2019.

In addition to her parents and her husband John, Mrs. Morgan was also preceded in death by 3 children – Tina Durham, Melissa Rohlfing, and Johnny Morgan; 3 brothers – Lawrence Travers, Edward Travers, and James Travers; and 2 sisters – Patricia Slye and Dorothy Nichol.

Survivors include a son-in-law – Chris Durham; her grandchildren – Amanda, Kevin, Brantley, Christina, Victoria, Austin, and Christien; and her great grandchildren, whom she adored with all her heart – Patrick, Keegan, Mason, Kam’Ron, Brody, Nathan, Kennedy, Kylee, Magnolia, Marliegh, and Casey; a sister – Marjorie Siegel; and two brothers – Robert Travers and Richard Travers.

Marilyn loved spreading joy and faith at Tamalco Christian Church, where she was an active member. At the church, Marilyn dedicated many years as a Sunday school teacher, and she enjoyed sharing her beliefs with others. A generous and caring soul, Marilyn was always willing to assist anyone who needed a helping hand. She faced life’s most formidable challenges with grace, including the loss of her beloved husband and three precious children, as well as her own battle with cancer. Yet, she never let adversity dampen her spirit.

A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Morgan may be made to the family and will be accepted through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.