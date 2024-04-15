Maurine J. Eveland, nee Reynolds, passed away at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 78 years of age.

Maurine was born in Keyesport, Illinois on March 28, 1946, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Juanita (nee Eveland) Reynolds. She was a longtime resident of Keyesport and lived a life filled with love and wonderful memories with family and friends. In her free time, Maurine enjoyed many hobbies, most notably reading, needlepoint, and crafting.

Ms. Eveland is survived by her children, John Pratte (Debra) of Edwardsville, IL, Jeffrey Pratte of Orlando, FL, and Erica Pratte of Bloomington, IL; her grandchildren, Madison Pratte and Miranda Pratte; and a nephew, David Reynolds.

In addition to her parents, Maurine was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Devin Pratte; her grandparents, William and Anna Eveland; and three brothers, Ronald Reynolds, David Reynolds, and Douglas Reynolds.

A graveside service will be held at McKendree Chapel Cemetery on Keyesport Road at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 18, 2024, with Rev. Roger C. Findley, officiating.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ms. Eveland will be accepted through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.