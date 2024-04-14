Patricia “Pat” Barackman, age 88, of Carlyle, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at her home with her family by her side. She was born on January 12, 1936, in Wade Township, the daughter of Paul and Dorothy (nee Wiese) Junker. She married Charles Barackman on February 14, 1956, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle what was a union of love that lasted until his passing on December 11, 2011.

Left to cherish her memory are her three sons: Bradley Barackman, Brian Barackman, and Kevin Barackman (and wife Pam), all residing in Carlyle; along with a beautiful legacy of six grandchildren: Paul Barackman, Christine Schomaker, Mark Barackman (and wife Tarina), Keith Barackman, Morgan Schueddig (and husband Nick), and Kendra Barackman (and boyfriend, Jordan); as well as 10 great-grandchildren: Kylan Schaefer, Candace and Owen Schomaker, and Lily, Kellen, Sophie, Garrett, Harper, Gloria, and Griffin Barackman. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Benny Links of Carlyle.

In her lifetime journey besides her parents and beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Links; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe & Irene Barackman.

Pat took solace in her faith as a member of the St. Mary Parish in Carlyle. There was nothing she loved more than her family where she found immense joy in attending the various sporting events of her grandchildren and spending time with her great-grandchildren. Pat immersed herself in the tranquility of assembling puzzles and adorning fabrics with intricate embroideries.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle under the guidance of Fr. George Mauck.

Visitation will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Memorials can be made to commemorate Pat's life to St. Mary Parish and will be received at the church or Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax St., Carlyle, IL 62231 who is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made to Pat’s family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.