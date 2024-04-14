Paul B. Rehkemper, age 91, of St. Rose, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. Born on February 5, 1933, in his beloved hometown of St. Rose, Paul was a cherished son of the late Frank H. and Rosa Rehkemper, nee Hoh.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette A. Rehkemper, nee Bast, whom he married January 21, 1972 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in St. Louis and who died November 16, 2021; brothers, Jerome (Lorene) Rehkemper and Eugene Rehkemper; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ferdinand and Clementine, nee Kubiak, Bast; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rita Rehkemper, Dorothy (Herman) Wende, Ferd Bast, Richard Bast, Raymond (Kathy) Bast, Bernice (John) Bock, Lucille Bast, and Joe Streckfuss.

Paul is survived by his brothers, Francis (Rose) Rehkemper of Breese and Tom (special friend, Pat Dorries) Rehkemper of St. Louis; sisters-in-law, Joanne Rehkemper of St. Rose, Lorene Rehkemper of Edwardsville, Betty Bast of St. Louis, Eileen Bast of St. Louis, and Carolyn Streckfuss of Arnold; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A veteran of the United States Army, Paul dedicated his professional life to carpentry, co-owning Rehkemper Construction Company in St. Rose. He was a man of faith, an active member of St. Rose Parish and Men’s Sodality, and generously lent his time to various community organizations, including the Breese American Legion Post 252, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, St. Rose Development Club, and the Carpenters Union Local 480 in Freeburg. His commitment to service extended to his role as a retired volunteer firefighter with the St. Rose Fire Department.

Paul’s weekends in St. Louis were cherished moments spent with Jeanette’s family, whom he held dear. A skilled craftsman, he found joy in home improvement projects and tending to his rental properties.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 15, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, 2024 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese and again Monday, April 15, 2024 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Rose Church, Breese KC Hall Roof Fund, or St. Rose Cemetery and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.