Rachel Catharine Siefker, age 32, of Breese, passed away Monday, April 29, 2024 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. She was born January 23, 1992 in Little Rock, AR, a daughter of Craig and Catharine, nee Hempen, Siefker of Breese.

In addition to her parents, Rachel is survived by her aunts and uncles, Vicki (Mike) Schulte, Mary (Larry) Perez, Ann (KG) Yaunches, Phil (Lori) Hempen, John Hempen, Markie Hempen, Julie (Todd) Siegler, Ed (JoAnn) Hempen; and many cousins.

Rachel was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Norman and June, nee Bruckner, Siefker; and maternal grandparents, Alfred and Josephine “Grandma Jo” Hempen.

Rachel was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese, Chakota Therapeutic Riding Center, and 4P – National Support Group. Her passion for horses led her to become an integral part of the Chakota Therapeutic Riding Center, where she shared a special bond with her beloved horses, Friday and Deuce. Rachel’s love for the arts was evident in her fondness for attending musicals and theater shows, with the Clinton County Showcase holding a special place in her heart. She possessed a keen appreciation for literature and music, finding joy in having books read to her and immersing herself in melodies. Above all, Rachel treasured moments spent with her family, relishing in their company and creating cherished memories together.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 3, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding and Deacon Jay Fowler assisting. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Carlyle.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2024 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese and again Friday, May 3, 2024 from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. at St. Augustine Church in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Chakota Riding Center or 4P – Support Group and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5th St. Breese, IL 62231, who is serving the family.

