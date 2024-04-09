Robert A. “Satch” Warnecke, age 68 of Highland, IL, died Monday, April 8, 2024, at his home, Highland, IL.

He was born on Thursday, August 25, 1955, in Aviston, IL, the son of Sylvester and Irene (nee Merscher) Warnecke.

He was a member of District 9, Machinists Union – East Alton, IL.

Robert was born at Aviston, IL and lived there for two years. His family moved to St. Rose, IL and lived there until 1964 when they moved to Highland. Bob was a 1974 graduate of Highland High School.He worked at B-Line Systems in Troy for over 30 years retiring in 2017. He loved basebase. Satch,was named after Satchel Paige, a major league pitcher for the Oakland A’s, He enjoyed his daily walks of 5-8 miles. Firday night was “Euchre Night’ at St. Rose – Satch never missed a game. He enjoyed his large family of brothers and sisters, always saying he “Was living in Paradise”.

Survivors include:

Sister – Judy A. “Sam” Schuessler, O Fallon, IL

Sister – Sharon K. “Curly” Taylor, Highland, IL

Brother – Gary L. (Judy) Warnecke, New Douglas, IL

Sister – Sheryl L. “Lolly” Chambless, Beckemeyer, IL

Brother – Duane E. “Milk” Warnecke, Highland, IL

Sister – Annette M. “Netsy” (John) Fuhler, Breese, IL

Brother – Allen K. “Bud” Warnecke, Highland, IL

Sister – Donna J. (Fiance-Tracy Holeman) Warnecke, Glen Carbon, IL

Many Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Sylvester F. “Syl” Warnecke – Died 11/4/2015

Mother – Irene D. Warnecke (nee Merscher) – Died 9/18/2003

Brother – Cyril G. “George” “Ciro” Warnecke – Died 8/31/16

Sister – Karen S. “Tiny” Taylor – Died 4/12/20

Brother – Mark F. Warnecke – Died 8/10/2003.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.