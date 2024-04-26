Robert J. “Bob” Wahl, age 61 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, April 25, 2024, at his home in Highland, IL.

He was born on Monday, January 7, 1963, in Jerseyville, IL, the son of James and Helen (nee Hewitt) Wahl.

On Saturday, August 26, 1989, he married Linda M. Kantner at Highland, Illinois, who survives.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and Teamsters Local #525, Alton, IL.

Robert was born and grew up in Jerseyville, IL, where he was a 1981 graduate of Jerseyville Community High School. When he was young he loved racing his dirt bike. Bob worked driving over-the-road trucks for Riechmann Transport hauling steel, and locally hauling fuel for Piasa Motor Fuels. In the fall of 2023, he became ill. Bob loved antique cars: he took car cruises and loved working on his 1966 Chevy Malibu. He collected NASCAR hats, model cars, and antique road signs. When not working on his cars he took pride in his yard and his flowers. Bob’s work buddies knew him as quite a prankster, as he had a great sense of humor. He frequently entertained family and friends in his garage and pool. He especially loved playing with his grandchildren and great nieces and nephews. Most of all, Bob was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Survivors include:

Wife – Linda M. Wahl, nee Kantner , Highland, IL

Son – Gregory Lee Stumpf, Key Largo, FL

Daughter – Ashley M. (Craig) McTear, O’Fallon, MO

Daughter – Meredith M. (Brad) Fuemmeler, Moberly, MO

Grandchild – Maia M. Fuemmeler

Grandchild – Kendall M. McTear

Grandchild – Max Thomas McTear

Sister – Pam Blackorby, Franklin, IL

Brother – Allan (Paula) Wahl, Brighton, IL

Brother – Rick (Lisa) Wahl, Brighton, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – James W. Wahl – Died 09/14/1990

Mother – Helen K. Wahl, nee Hewitt – Died 2/22/1975

Brother – James Wahl – Died 10/10/2017

Father-In-Law – James Joseph “Gravy” Kantner – Died 7/6/1979

Mother-In-Law – Carol Marie Kantner (nee Scott) – Died 6/1/2019

Brother-In-Law – Louis A. Blackorby, Jr. – Died 3/10/2016.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, April 29, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Educational Foundation or to the family.