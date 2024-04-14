Robert L. Erlinger, age 95, passed away on April 10, 2024, at Carlyle Healthcare Center. He was born on July 14, 1928, in Carlyle, the son of Leo and Mary (O’Brien) Erlinger. He married Lillian Lou Moss on July 10, 1971 in Carlyle and she preceded him death on June 11, 2004.

Robert was known for his love of spending quality time with his family. His gentle and caring nature endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He never complained and approached life with a positive outlook. In his free time, Robert found joy in creating airplanes from soda cans and crafting kites, showcasing his creativity and passion for working with his hands.

Robert is survived by his son Scott and Natasha Erlinger, along with grandchildren Scottie, Shawn, Sommer, Lucas, Kaylee Erlinger, and Ethan Noe. He also leaves behind his sisters Mary Lou Robert, Betty Sue Koch and husband Vince, sister-in-law Betty Erlinger, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lillian and parents Leo and Mary Erlinger; his brothers: William “Bill” Erlinger, Lester Erlinger, brother-in-law John Robert; and sister Evelyn (PeeWee) Wiebler.

Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation on Monday, April 15, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at Nordike Funeral Home starting at 12:00 PM with Pastor Matt Fritz officiating. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. A lunch will be served at the VFW following.

Memorials made in memory of Robert are suggested to the Carlyle Healthcare Center and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be made to the Erlinger family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.