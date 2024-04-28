Ronald W. Naylor, age 76 of Troy, IL, died Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Aspen Creek Memory Care in Troy, IL.

He was born on Saturday, March 6, 1948, in Highland, IL, the son of Joseph and Verna (nee Wille) Naylor.

On Saturday, August 26, 1972, he married Christy L. Naylor nee Willmann at Mount Vernon, IL, who survives.

He was a member of United Steel Workers Union and NASCAR ARCA & USAC.

Ron was born in Highland, IL and grew up in Troy, IL. He was confirmed at Friedens United Church of Christ, Troy, and graduated from Triad High School in 1966. He retired from the Purchasing Dept. of Granite City Steel (National Steel) after 33 years of service. After retirement he worked for the city of Highland in several departments. Ron and Christy lived in Highland for over 38 years, then moved to Troy, IL (his home town) in 2008. Ron enjoyed working in his yard, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and NASCAR. He was a season ticket holder at Gateway racetrack and attended races at Springfield and DuQuin racetracks for 50 years. He enjoyed meeting with his former classmates and liked to vacation in the Smokey Mountains and other national parks. But most of all he loved to attend sporting and school events of his children and grandchildren.In 2021 he was diagnosed with Dementia and fought this disease with dignity, with Christy being his fulltime caregiver in their home. After almost three years, his health declined and he was a resident at Aspen Creek Memory Care in Troy for the last four months.

Survivors include:

Wife – Christy L. Naylor, nee Willmann, Troy, IL

Son – Rodney W. (Patti) Naylor, Springfield, IL

Son – Michael A. (Susan) Naylor, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Reiss A. Naylor, Decatur, IL

Grandchild – H. Wade Naylor, Springfield, IL

Grandchild – Jackson T. Naylor (Twin), Troy, IL

Grandchild – Jacob M. Naylor (Twin), Troy, IL

Grandchild – Peyton A. Naylor, Springfield, IL

Brother – Richard G. (Sharon) Naylor, Cleveland, OH

Brother – Joseph T. “Joe” Naylor, Collinsville, IL

Sister – Henrietta Orlando, Saint Ann, MO

Brother-In-Law – Richard Willmann, Florida,

Nieces and Nephews – Several.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Joseph H. Naylor – Died 5/29/1981

Mother – Verna A. Naylor (nee Wille) – Died 10/27/2003

Father-In-Law – Glenn “Dick” Willmann – Died 5/14/2014

Mother-In-Law – Evelyn Willmann (nee Gelly) – Died 6/21/2022

Brother-In-Law – Leo Orlando – Died 2012.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Dr. Tim Harrison, Pastor, Friedens United Church of Christ, Troy, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.