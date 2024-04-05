Ruth M. Huber, age 86, of Sorento, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, in Greenville, Illinois, surrounded by a loving family. Ruth was born on August 30, 1937, in New Douglas, Illinois, the daughter of Henry W.L. and

Clara (Hamann) Schweppe.

On July 2, 1956, Ruth married the love of her life, Carl E. Huber in Pocatello, Idaho. Carl and Ruth enjoyed 61 years of marriage together. Shortly after marriage, Carl and Ruth began their journey together as a military family. Ruth was a very dedicated Navy wife throughout Carl’s career. Ruth attended New Douglas School then later received her high school diploma. After military life, Carl and Ruth, along with their 4 children, moved back to Illinois to be closer to their families. Ruth then started her housekeeping business cleaning for many well-known people in the area until she was needed to take care of her husband, Carl, who later passed away in March 2018. She was also a dedicated member of the United Church of Christ in Grantfork, Illinois, since childhood.

Ruth loved to visit with family and friends and treasured each and every one of them. At family gatherings, she was famous for her peach fluff and peach danish. She also helped her sister, Esther, with hand quilting and her sister, Laura, with weaving rag rugs. She was a spitfire, a party starter, and a woman who spoke her mind.

Ruth is survived by her four children: Vickie Corley, her husband Douglas of Maryland Heights, MO; Gale Holcmann, her husband David of Sorento, IL; Terry Huber of Pocahontas, IL; and Sheryl Speraneo, her husband Mark of Greenville IL; six grandchildren: Joel Corley; Daniel Corley; Erica Knebel, her husband Nick; Candace Washburn, her husband Josh; Andrew Speraneo, his wife Jennifer; and Nathan Speraneo, his wife Sarah; 10 great-grandchildren, Allison Knebel; Paige Knebel, Noah Denton; Mckenzy Washburn, Jonathan Washburn; Jayden Speraneo; Avery Speraneo; Hunter Speraneo; Sophia Speraneo; and Emersyn Speraneo; one sister-in-law: Elaine Branscome of Greenville, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, were her five sisters, Irene

Volentine; Beulah Urban, Fern Lesicko, Norma Turner, Esther Schuster; and one brother, Lester “Bud” Schweppe.

Memorial Visitation: 4:00 – 6:00 pm., Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral

Home, 201 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086.

Private Family Interment: will be held at the New Douglas Cemetery, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, plants and other gifts, the family asks that all memorials, in memory of Ruth, be given to the New Douglas Cemetery or to the family. Memorials may be gifted at the memorial visitation or mailed to: New Douglas Cemetery, c/o Duane Schellenberg, 12643 Silver Creek Road, New Douglas, IL 62074 and/or The Family, c/o Terry Huber, PO Box 288, Pocahontas, IL 62275.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with the service.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the

family.