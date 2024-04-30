Shirley L. Toennies, age 65, of Germantown, and formerly of New Baden, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Memorial Hospital in Shiloh. She was born October 23, 1958 in Belleville, a daughter of the late William M. and Jacquelynn, nee Summers, Riley.

Shirley leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion to her family. She is survived by her beloved, Duane Toennies, of Germantown, whom she married September 2, 1988 in St. Louis, MO; daughter, Morgan (fiance, Tim Martin) Toennies of Shattuc; step-daughter, Brittney (Scott) Whitlock; granddaughter, Haelynn Riley Martin; siblings, Mike (Karen) Riley of New Baden and Patrick (Vicki) Riley of Carlyle; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Adrian (Trudy) Toennies of Trenton; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joyce Emig of Trenton, Jan Isaak of Trenton, Connie (Joe) Brinker of Kansas City, MO, Tracy (Mike) Emig of Trenton, Shan Toennies of Trenton, Terry (Melissa) Toennies of Belleville, and Bill McCauley of Manhattan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Randy Riley; sister, Pam McCauley; motherin-law, Alice, nee Holtmann, Toennies; and brother-in-law, Mike Toennies.

Shirley dedicated many years of her life to her work, retiring from Scott Air Force Base in 2012 after serving in secretarial roles. Her passion for helping others and her love for her work extended beyond retirement, as she continued to support local businesses in the Breese area and provided assistance to residents at Breese Nursing Home and Cedarhurst.

Shirley found joy in the simple pleasures of life, spending time outdoors camping, boating, and tending to her flower garden. She was also known for her creativity in crafting, enjoyed the occasional gamble, and was a devoted fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.

A private family service will be held and then a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date around October 2024.

Memorials may be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation and will be received by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.