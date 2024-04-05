Steven Dale Borwick, age 79, of Greenville, Illinois, passed away at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

The family will have interment privately. A public service will be held at the Greenville Free Methodist Church at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers and plants, make all donations to Celebrate Recovery, The Factory Theater, or Spina Bifida Association of Indiana. Donations may be sent to the Donnell -Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak, Greenville, Illinois 62246. Please write “Borwick Memorial” in the memo line.

Steve was born December 30, 1944, in Randall, Iowa. He attended school in Radcliffe, Iowa and received degrees from Augsburg College (Minneapolis, Minnesota) and Bethel Theological Seminary (Arden Hills, Minnesota). He and Virginia (Ginny) Lenning were united in marriage on September 4, 1965, in Radcliffe, Iowa. They have enjoyed 58 years of marriage and are the parents of Chris (Anne) Borwick of Greenville and Rachel (Doug) Stotts of Indianapolis, Indiana.

He loved spending time with his five grandchildren: Eli, Amelia, Sophie, Abby, and Owen, and supporting them in their many sporting events and performances.

Steve was the first to pass from his siblings, whom he treasured. He leaves behind Jackie Hornbacher, Kathryn (Loren) Handeland, Rose (Matt) Topp, and Craig (Sheila) Borwick, 22 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Melbourne and Janet Borwick.

Steve was honored to serve three churches as Senior Pastor: Henriette Free Methodist Church in Henriette, Minnesota; Wesley Free Methodist Church in Waukegan, Illinois; and Platteville Free Methodist Church in Platteville, Wisconsin.