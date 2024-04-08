Suzanne Marcella Fink

Suzanne was born to Garvin and Genevieve Tilley in Centralia, IL on April 25, 1940, and passed away in San Luis Obispo, CA on February 20, 2024. She grew up in Centralia graduating from Centralia High School before moving with her family to Greenville, IL., where she was introduced by her dad to a Greenville College student and local restaurant fry cook, Newton Fink (1936-2021), whom she married in 1960.

Newton and Suzanne then moved to Chicago to start a career and family. They lived in several Chicago suburbs before settling in Downers Grove where they were proud members of the Downers Grove First United Methodist Church. They had three children, Bryan, Jeffrey, and Michelle. Suzanne is survived by Bryan and Lucretia Fink of Stuttgart, AR; Jeff and Jeanette Fink of Boerne, TX; Michelle and Eric Wright of San Luis Obispo, CA. In addition, she is survived by 10 grandkids, Elizabeth, B.j., Ted, Alex, Lauren, Evan, Landon, Quinn, Jenson, Jocelyn and 4 great-grandchildren, Elowyn, Finley, Sage, and Henry.

In 1974 the Finks moved to Fort Lupton, CO, where Suzanne returned to college and balanced raising a family with college, eventually completing her elementary education degree at the University of Northern Colorado. She accepted a teaching position at Northeast Elementary School in Brighton, CO, where her mom Genevieve had moved to be closer to family. Suzanne taught 4th/5th grade at Northeast before retiring early due to diabetes related health issues.

Suzanne and Newton eventually moved back to Illinois (Table Grove and Manteno) where mom received a life-changing kidney/pancreas transplant at Northwestern University Hospital in Chicago at age 60. After Newt retired, they moved to Sun City, FL, where they enjoyed their friends, church and Florida sun for 14 years before moving to San Luis Obispo, CA, in 2017.

Following Newton’s passing in June 2021 Suzanne remained in San Luis Obispo enjoying her assisted living community and being near Michelle and her family who kept her busy with meals out, volleyball games, long drives near the ocean and through beautiful nearby wine country.

A proud Centralia Orphan and Davidson/Tilley family member, she possessed tremendous musical and artistic talent. She played oboe and bassoon (she was the only one who could figure out how to play it) in addition to piano and organ often playing in church and for church performances. Her beautiful landscape and still life paintings now grace the homes of her kids and grandkids.

Described by all who knew her as sweet, kind, quick to smile no matter what her circumstance. She loved God, was a faithful Christ-follower and enjoyed watching her son Bryan preach online every Sunday morning. She deeply loved her family, both immediate and extended, the Midwest, Florida sunshine and spending time with cousins, kids, and grandkids. We are so thankful she is now with Dad in heaven. We know she missed him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 1:00 P.M. at Donnell Weigand Funeral Home, 203 W. Oak St., Greenville, IL with burial in the Greenville Montrose Cemetery following. The family will receive family and friends following the graveside service at the Greenville University Smart Center located just off the town square at 102 N. Second Street, Greenville, IL 62246. Please take the elevator to the third floor.

Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the music ministry at First Methodist Church, 307 E. 4th St., Stuttgart, AR 72160 (please add Music Ministry/Suzanne Fink Memorial to your memo line) and/or the Newton W Fink II Scholarship Fund. Make your gift payable to Greenville University and write memorial for Suzanne Fink in the memo line.