Victoria L. “Vicky” Mettler, 67, of New Douglas, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. Visitation from 9 to 11 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL, funeral services at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL, with burial in New Douglas City Cemetery in New Douglas, IL. Memorials are suggested to either the Bond County Humane Society or to New Douglas City Cemetery in New Douglas, IL.

