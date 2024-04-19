William “Bill” Bone, aged 59, of Smithboro, south of Greenville, passed away April 18, 2024, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

Bill was born on October 18, 1964, in Vandalia to his parents Robert “Bob” Bone and Yvonne Coyle.

Bill worked for various companies as a construction worker. He enjoyed the outdoors, particularly mowing his lawn and doing yardwork. He always looked forward to his weekly

grocery shopping trips and, when it was the season for it, a good deal at yard sales. Bill was also an avid supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and was of the Baptist faith.

He married Valena Varner on June 29, 1984, and she survives him.

Surviving Bill, besides his wife, are his children Billy (Kayla Mosby) Bone, Sheila Bone, Amy

Bone, and Tamara (Zack) Pyle; grandchildren Billy (Summer Lagham) Bone, Dawson Lindley, Courtney Bone, Gavin Bone, Valena Bone, Gabrean Woolford, Damieon Bone, StarLee Bone, KayDon Bone, and Willow Varner; and a great-grandchild Billy Bone. He is also survived by his siblings Robert Bone, Rick Bone, Connie Emmerson, Yevonne Schragie, Donna Welch, Bobby Bone, Lisa Hogue, Nathan Taylor, Joe Bone, Brad Bone, and Angela Bone.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Elizabeth Bone and Jimmy Dean Coyle, who both passed in infancy.

Memorials in Bill’s honor may be made out to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

A memorial service for Bill will be held at a later date.

Hough and Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro are in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left online at www.houghfuneralhome.com.