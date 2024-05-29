Agnes A. Keller, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, May 26, 2024, at Breese Caring First Nursing Home in Breese, IL.

She was born on Sunday, September 4, 1932, in Alhambra, IL, the daughter of Clemens and Alma (nee Ohren) Frank.

On Saturday, April 28, 1956, she married Roland J. Keller at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Marine, IL, who passed away on Friday, April 13, 2018.

She was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Ladies Altar Sodality of the church, Grantfork Fire Depart Ladies Auxiliary, Auxiliary to VFW Post 5694-Highland.

Agnes was born in rural Alhambra, IL, on the family farm. She grew up on the farm. She attended a one-room country school on Conn Road. She worked for the Highland Box Board Company and then the Highland Shoe Factory. She quit working to raise her family and be a stay-at-home housewife .Agnes enjoyed sewing and baking. Her coffee cakes and twists were the best. She enjoyed volunteering for chicken dinners at the church and was a worker for the VFW fish fries and bingo. Family time was important, and she shared time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Angela A. (Wayne) Maedge, Highland, IL

Son – Brian C. (Suzanne) Keller, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jamie R. (Scott) Dressler, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Michelle A. (Daniel) Scott , Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Dana L. Suhre, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Brent M. (Kaitlin) Maedge, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Rachel R. (Anthony) Zappia, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Mark S. (Fiancee Danielle Buehne) Keller, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Casey M. (Significant Other Clayton Grapperhaus) Keller, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Taylor Dressler, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Morgan Dressler, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Parker Dressler, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Cooper Dressler, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Aiden Suhre, Edwardsville, IL

Great Grandchild – Kellen Suhre, Edwardsville, IL

Great Grandchild – Sloane Suhre, Edwardsville, IL

Great Grandchild – Paxton Scott, Edwardsville, IL

Great Grandchild – Pierson Scott, Edwardsville, IL

Brother – Lawrence (Pat) Frank, Pierron, IL

Brother – Leonard Frank, Alhambra, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Clemens U. “Clem” Frank – Died 3/02/1966

Mother – Alma M. Frank, nee Ohren – Died 4/01/1979

Husband – Roland J. “Rollie” Keller – Died 4/13/2018

Sister – Hattie Keller – Died 1/09/2024

Sister – Marie A. Suess – Died 11/26/2011

Sister – LaVerne Moss – Died 6/18/2001

Sister – Cementine E. “Sis” Rinderer – Died 1/14/2012

Sister – Dorothy M. Landolt – Died 1/16/2018

Brother – Alvin J. “Bud” Frank – Died 10/10/2010

Sister – Clara Heim – Died 7/03/1955

Brother – Norbert Frank – Died 2/17/1990

Sister – Wilma T. Welchlen – Died 12/24/2012

Brother – Clemens “Clem” Frank, Jr. – Died 6/05/1980

Brother – Duane L. Frank – Died 12/04/2004

Brother – Elmer H. Frank – Died 3/30/2016.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul J. Bonk, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Gertrude Catholic Church Altar Sodality.