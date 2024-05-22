Alexis “ Lexi “ Nichole Willis, 18 year old daughter of Michael and Nichole ( Wiegard ) Willis of Pocahontas, IL. passed away Sunday morning May 19, 2024 from injuries due to an auto accident.

Lexi was born June 23, 2005 in Maryville, IL. From the moment she was born, her inner joy seemed to shine. She was a sweet and beautiful soul with a lovely smile and bright personality that warmed everyone’s heart.

Family and friends were the most important part of her life. She was definitely a Daddy’s girl and the spitting image of her mother. Her love for her younger Brother Nolan was above and beyond. She loved helping plan family vacations and took hundreds of pictures of their adventures. Family movie and game nights were always at the top of her list. But one of her favorite family events were the annual nerf gun wars for her brother’s birthday.

Lexi cherished all her friendships. She constantly talked about them and how much fun they would have. A Quote from one of her friends; I will FOREVER cherish the countless laughs and smiles we shared. I don’t think I have ever encountered such a caring person. This cruel world couldn’t handle such a beautiful soul.

She had an appetite for life and fettuccine alfredo. But whatever you do, don’t put pepper in her mac n cheese!

Spring and summer were always filled with her softball games. She spent hours practicing in the yard with anyone that wanted to join in. She would even talk her cousin Becca into coming up to practice with her.

The trumpet was her musical instrument of choice for school band. We believe her cousin Donnie might have been her inspiration for that decision.

She definitely looked up to him and always lit up when he was around, that is until he started dating Rachel, then she took front row.

Lexi loved it when her cousin Sam babysat her as a child and then when she got older Lexi enjoyed babysitting Sam’s son Alex.

She always looked forward to her days out with her Aunt Kim. Which usually consisted of shopping, eating, shopping a little more, catching a movie, eating again, shopping one more time and just being spoiled.

To say Lexi was an animal lover would be an understatement. She was always bringing home dogs and cats that needed a loving family. She would then bat her big beautiful blue eyes at her parents until they let her keep them.

She also loved spending time at her Uncle Doug and Aunt Joanie’s farm. Helping feed the animals and taking rides on the side by side. It also didn’t hurt that they had a big pool.

At one time or another we’re sure almost all of you in the Greenville area were greeted by her big smile in the McDonald’s drive-thru. She worked there all through high school and just recently started working at Cracker Barrel in Troy.

Even though Lexi’s life on this earth was short she lived it to the fullest and will be forever deeply missed my many.

Lexi is survived by her parents, Michael Willis, Nichole Wiegard and Brother Nolan Willis of Pocahontas, IL. Maternal grandfather Alden Wiegard of Troy, IL. Aunt Kim ( Brent Langel ) Willis Cruse of Donnellson, IL. Uncle Don Cruse of Pocahontas, IL. Aunt Joanie Willis of St Rose, IL. Uncle Mack (Julie ) Willis of Florida. Aunt Brenda ( Richard ) Willis White of Texas, Aunt Christine ( Ron ) Beck of Arnold, MO. Uncle Mark ( Richard ) Wiegard of Chicago. Uncle Brian Wiegard of Troy, IL.

Cousins; Donnie ( Rachel ) Cruse, Jacob Willis, Lauren ( Nathan ) Vice, Caitlyn ( Justin )Willis, Jessica (Michael ) Land, Chris Willis, Samantha ( Tim ) Koen, Becca ( Patrick ) Stotler.

She is preceded in death by her Paternal grandparents Chesley and Barbara (Risenhoover ) Willis, Maternal grandmother Jessie Wiegard , Uncle Mark “Doug” Willis and Cousin Jason Willis.

A Celebration of Lexi’s Life for family and friends will be held 2 – 4pm on June 22, 2024 at the First Christian Church Family Life Center 1100 Killarney Dr. Greenville, IL.

The family has chosen to have a private burial. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Donations may be made to Lexi’s Family online www.donnellwiegand.com under the tribute tab or the Bond County Humane Society, 2510 South Elm Street, Greenville, IL 62246.