Anna Catherine “Katie” Schrage, nee Niemeyer, age 96, of Breese, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2024 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born August 22, 1927 in Breese, a daughter of the late Henry and Emma, nee Hustedde, Niemeyer.

In addition to her parents, Katie was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Schrage, whom she married October 5, 1949 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and who died July 31, 1985; sons, Kenny Schrage, Wayne Schrage, and infant son, Joseph Schrage; siblings, Eugene Niemeyer and Henrietta (Ralph) Eilers; father-in-law and mother-in-law,

Fred and Dorthea Schrage; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Alfred “Dregen” (Alice) Schrage, Paul (Judy) Schrage, Elsie (Louis) Holtgrave, Richard (Darlene) Schrage, Elmer (Fran) Schrage, Helen (Bernard) Wolters, Arlene (Gerhard) Peek, Gary Zimmermann, and Alvin (Bernita) Mensing.

Katie is survived by her children, Carolyn (Terry) Travis of Springfield, Peggy Schrage of O’Fallon, Margie (Duane) Wuebbles of Breese, Jackie (Mike) Tammenga of St. Louis, MO, Clyde (Beth) Schrage of Germantown, Lloyd Schrage of Breese, and Lisa (Matt) James of Harleysville, PA; daughter-in-law, Judy Schrage of Breese; grandchildren, Niki (Cliff ) Tebbe, Jami (Brad) Richter, Aaron Wuebbles, Cassie Wuebbles, Ryan (Brittany) Wuebbles, Evan Tammenga, Haley Schrage, Harrison James, and Amelia James; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Cecelia, and Jake Richter, Ryker, Quinn, and Spencer Tebbe, Olivia and Cameron Wuebbles; sisters-in-law, Lorene Niemeyer of Breese and Bridget Zimmermann of Fairview Heights; and nieces and nephews.

Katie dedicated many years of service to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, working as an X-Ray transport. She was a devout member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, actively participating in the Altar Sodality and Resurrection Choir, and serving as a Eucharistic Minister for 25 years. Beyond her church involvement, Katie was a valued member of the

Breese American Legion Auxiliary Unit 252, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, and Breese Senior Citizens. She found joy in quilting, baking, playing in card clubs, and most importantly, spending cherished moments with her family. She was a wonderful mother and her nurturing nature and loving presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 24, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2024 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Friday, May 24, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Parish or HSHS St. Jospeh’s Hospital Auxiliary Lights in Scholarship Program and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.