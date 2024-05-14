Art Wodtke age 86 of north of Greenville passed away at 4:05 am Tuesday, May 14, 2024 with Kent at his side.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2024 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home with Darryl Bolin officiating. Interment will follow in Mt.Auburn Cemetery next to his wife Linda. The family will receive friends from 11 am Monday until service time. Memorials in memory of Art may be made to Mt.Auburn Cemetery or to Lem Rhodes Cancer Fund.

A complete obituary will be added soon.