Barbara A. “Barb” Rudy, age 84, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at home with her family by her side.

She was born August 3, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late Charles and Jean, nee Devlin, Weinacht. Barb married Walter R. Rudy on January 10, 1959 at Mitchell Air Force Base, Long Island, NY and he survives in Trenton.

In addition to her husband, Barb is survived by her children, Walter (Debra) Rudy of Wadsworth, OH and Connie (friend, Michael Meyer) Allison of Trenton; adopted children, Rick (Michelle) Nelan of Chester, Anne Birmingham of Aviston, and Jimmy (Paul) Lamb of Beverly Hills, FL; grandchildren, Holly (Ronnie) Deien, Kevin (Lisa) Nelan, and Katie (Jason) Klein; stepgrandchildren, Ben (Shannon) Smith and John (Mendy) Smith III; great-grandchildren, Connor and Chloe Deien, Caleb, Ethan, and Loralei Nelan, Beckett, Axel, and Krue Klein; step-great-grandchildren, Sydney, Katherine, Rebecca, and Heather Smith,

Maria (fiancé Daniel Silverthorn) Sutton, Cassandra (significant other, Veronica), Lucas (Katie), and Thomas Smith; step-greatgreat grandchildren, Charlotte and Penelope Sutton, Daniel Silverthorn, and Andrew Smith; sisters, Lynn Weinacht and Janice

Huntley both of Olympia, WA; sister-in-law, Alveretta Galvin of Northfield, NJ; nieces, Valerie Bline of Olympia, WA and Kathy (Scott) Rhodes of Somers Point, NJ; and nephews, Richie Bline, of Oakland, CA and Kevin (Donna) Galvin of Westchester, PA.Besides her parents, Barb was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Rudy; daughter, Mary Rudy; sister, Lillian (Jackson) Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Minnie, nee Rockwell, Rudy; and a brother-in-law, Alfred Galvin.

Barbara dedicated 25 years of her life as a compassionate LPN, retiring from the Scott Air Force Base Medical Center in 2002. She was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Trenton, where her kindness and generosity touched many lives. Barb was actively involved in various organizations including the Trenton Emergency Management Services, Rantoul/Paxton VFW Auxiliary Unit 6750, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, and Kaskaskia College Reading Link. She had a zest for life and enjoyed reading, solving puzzles, taking leisurely walks, traveling, and even

adventurous activities like hot air ballooning. But above all, her greatest joy came from spending time with her beloved family.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. George Zieba presiding and Deacon Tom Ritzheimer assisting. Interment will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2024 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Chakota Therapeutic Riding Center, or Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.