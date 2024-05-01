Brian C. McElroy, age 51 of Greenville, passed away at his home in Greenville Monday, April 29, 2024.

Funeral service 12:00 Noon Friday, May 3, 2024, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Darryl Bolen officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Friday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Memorials in lieu of plants and gifts please on Brian’s Tribute Page online www.donnellwiegand.com

