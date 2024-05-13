Carolyn A. Masterson, 73, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville,IL.

She was born on January 15, 1951, in East St. Louis, IL, to Earl and Mary (nee Beard) Slape.

Carolyn grew up in East St. Louis, IL, before moving to Pocahontas in 1967. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1969 and got her bachelor’s degree from SWIC in 1975. Carolyn was a member of Wisetown Baptist Church in Greenville, IL.

In her younger years, Carolyn worked as a candy striper at St. Mary’s Hospital in East St. Louis, then worked for over 35 years in the medical records department at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She served as the Judge of Elections for Bond County for many years and as the Trustee of Burgess Township for 8 years. Carolyn enjoyed crocheting, watching hallmark movies and game shows, attending concerts with her sister and cousins, babysitting her nieces and nephews, and above all else, spending time with her family. A loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, Carolyn will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Slape; mother, Mary Richee; stepfather, John Richee; paternal grandparents, William (Randa) Slape; maternal grandparents, A.L. (Eulah) Beard, Sr.; multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Carolyn is survived by her son, John (Rachel) Masterson, Pocahontas, IL; grandchildren, Kaylee Spanheimer, Mandy Hart; siblings, Michael (Jean) Slape, Belleville, IL, Cathy (Ken) Frutiger, St. Jacob, IL; nieces and nephews, Timothy (Tara) Slape, Lori (Pat) Foley, Erin (Donnie) Smith, Lindsey (Brent) Blacharczyk, Tara (Jon) Thompson, Kaitlyn (Eric Feagans) Slape, Michelle (Tim) Aldrich, Michael (Lisa) Frutiger; 19 great nieces and nephews; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial donations may be made to Hug Cemetery or to Wisetown Baptist Church.

Visitation: Thursday, May 16, 2024, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Friday, May 17, 2024, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Funeral Service: Friday, May 17, 2024, 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Clergy: Pastor Tom Rankin, Jr.

Interment: Hug Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL