Dale D. “Romy” Rommerskirchen, age 76 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at his residence in Highland, IL.

He was born on Saturday, September 13, 1947, in Highland, IL, the son of Melvin and Maxine (nee Hutchinson) Rommerskirchen.

On Saturday, May 5, 1973, he married Susanna D. Frey at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, Illinois, who survives.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was also a former member of the Highland Jaycees, Highland Sportsmen’s Club and Highland Knights of Columbus #1580.

Dale was born in Highland, IL. He grew up in Pocahontas, IL and graduated from Greenville High School in 1965. He worked for 23 years at Amsted Industries in Granite City, IL. He had worked prior at Kroeger’s in St. Louis, MO. He enjoyed playing all sports growing up, was on school teams in Junior High and High School. He was involved in sports all his life, playing Junior Legion and Senior Legion Baseball, and softball in his younger adult years. Later on he enjoyed watching sports, mainly high school and college basketball and football; also the St. Louis Blues and Cardinals. Occasional trips to the the casino’s and Las Vegas was one of his favorite.

Survivors include:

Wife – Susanna D. Rommerskirchen, nee Frey, Highland, IL

Son – Kyle A. (Amylynn) Rommerskirchen, Saint Jacob, IL

Sister-In-Law – Bonita F. Boeckman, Breese, IL

Brother-In-Law – Steven J. (Sharon) Frey, Pierron, IL

Brother-In-Law – Roger B. (Kathy) Frey, Pocahontas, IL

Sister-In-Law – Darlene K. (Allen) Menietti, Breese, IL

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Melvin W. Rommerskirchen – Died 6/29/1972

Mother – Maxine J. Rommerskirchen, nee Hutchinson – Died 3/28/1956

Step Mother – Alberta H. “Bert” Rommerskirchen, nee Gruenenfelder – Died 4/06/2001

Brother – David M. Rommerskirchen, Sr. – Died 4/28/2007

Sister-In-Law – Evelyn I. Rommerskirchen, nee Merkle – Died 10/11/2022

Brother – Danny R. Rommerskirchen – Died 05/19/2011

Brother-In-Law – Paul Mueller

Brother-In-Law – Howard P. Boeckman

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, May 13, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service/Mass will be at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father John Beveridge, Pastor Emeritus, Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.