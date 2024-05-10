Dennis C. Haenny, age 66 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born on Saturday, February 22, 1958, in Highland, IL, the son of Eldon and Magdalen (nee Korte) Haenny.

On Friday, September 3, 1982, he married Cheryl A. Haenny nee Diesen at Grantfork United Church of Christ-Grantfork, IL, who survives.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Highland Sportsman Club.

Dennis was born in Highland, grew up there and graduated from Highland High School, in 1976. He began working as a machinist at Highland Machine and Screw, worked there for 44 years, retiring December 2021. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, shooting pool and the outdoors. He and his family camped a lot, camping in tents up until 10 years ago, when they purchased a camper. They camped a lot at Sportsman Lake and Montauk, State Park, Missouri.

Survivors include:

Wife – Cheryl A. Haenny (nee Diesen), Highland, IL

Son – Derek C. (Judy) Haenny, Highland, IL

Son – Colby A. (Kelley) Haenny, Fenton, MO

Grandchild – Easton Aaron Haenny, Fenton, MO

Grandchild – Olivia Magdalen Haenny, Fenton, MO

Brother – John E. (Mary) Haenny, Highland, IN

Brother-In-Law – Daryl (Linda) Diesen, Pocahontas, IL

Sister-In-Law – Kristy (Keith) Hohl, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Eldon W. Haenny – Died 6/15/1997

Mother – Magdalen M. “Madge” Haenny (nee Korte) – Died 11/11/2006

Brother-In-Law – Ricky L. Diesen – Died 7/15/2008.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.