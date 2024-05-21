Dr. Byford E. “Doc” Wood, D.V.M., age 93, of Breese, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Clinton Manor Living Center in New Baden. He was born June 21, 1930 in Keenes, IL, a son of the late Raymond W. and Louetta L., nee Johnson, Wood.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Wood, nee Woolever, whom he married August 15, 1951 and who died February 2, 2014; son-in-law, Bernardo Tehandon; brothers, Hayward (Verna) Wood and Hadley (Mary Ruth) Wood; sister, Juanita (Lowell) Young; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Noel and Zelma, nee Buchanan, Woolever; and brothers-in-law, Harold Woolever and Howard (Cleta) Woolever.

Doc is survived by his children, Jerry (Melanie) Wood of Smithton, Lou A. Wood of St. Rose, Vance (Kelly) Wood of Breese, and Tracy Vicente of Centralia; grandchildren, Keith (April) Wood, Erin (James Anderson) Wood, Jorge Tehandon, Adrian (Alexis) Tehandon, Sarah (friend, Bradley Gunter) Mueller, and Trinidad Vincente; great-grandchildren, Drake, Betsy, and Ruby Wood, Clayton and Kylie Combs, Alyssa Smith, Jeraldo and Jessenia Tehandon, and Scarlette and Isabelle Tehandon; sister-in-law, Donna Woolever of Blue Mound; and nieces and nephews.

After proudly serving his country in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954, Doc pursued his passion for veterinary medicine, graduating from the University of Illinois in 1960. He co-owned Veterinary Services LTD. in Breese and was an active member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, having also served as the past-president of the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association. Doc’s dedication extended beyond his practice; he played an integral role in the establishment of District 12 grade school and Central Community High School and served on the Breese Public School Board.

In accordance with his wishes, Doc’s body has been donated to science for research purposes, and there will be no services at this time. His legacy of service, compassion, and dedication to his profession and community will be cherished and remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

