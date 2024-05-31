Eugene H. “Gene” Ottensmeier, age 87, of Trenton, passed away Friday, May 24, 2024 at his home. He was born November 16, 1936 in St. Rose, a son of the late Bernard “Ben” and Alvina, nee Poettker, Ottensmeier.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his siblings, Marcellus Ottensmeier, Bernie Ottensmeier, Dorothy Kirkland, and Norbert (Dolores “Dee”) Ottensmeier; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Wib Kampwerth, Hank Feldmann, and Paula Ottensmeier.

Gene is survived by his siblings, Bernice Kampwerth of Bartelso, Mary Lou Feldmann of Avison, Jim Ottensmeier of Trenton, Pat Ottensmeier of Kennesaw, GA, and Charlene (Rich) Hesker of Mascoutah; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rita Ottensmeier of Trenton and Mike Kirkland of Alabaster, AL; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and his beloved dog, Rex.

A proud veteran, Gene served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. He worked as a mechanic for many years, contributing his skills at Koerkenmeier Truck Service in Aviston and Klasing Buick Pontiac in Trenton, before becoming a self-employed mechanic. Gene was a devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton, an active participant in the Green Iron Club, and enjoyed helping with Red Detmer’s Pit Crew.

Gene found joy in attending auctions, always on the lookout for unique treasures. He spent countless hours tinkering on various projects, tending to his fruit trees, and casting a line while fishing. One of his favorite pastimes was attending the monthly “Ottensmeier Board Meeting,” a cherished family gathering.

Memorial Service will be Friday, May 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Deacon Tom Ritzheimer officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Trenton.

Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2024 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made in the form of Masses or to the Wounded Warrior Project and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.