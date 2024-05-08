Freida G. “Fredi” Zobrist, nee Rich, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 2nd at her home of over 35 years in Rolla, MO surrounded by family. She was born on February 8th in Bradenton, FL and grew up on a truck farm in the small community of Bethany, FL with her parents Cleve and Alice Rich. She attended Manatee High School graduating in 1951. After graduation she moved to Tampa, FL where she worked as a Cosmetologist.

While working in Tampa she met George Zobrist who was serving in the US Air Force at MacDill Air Force Base. After dating for just 5 months they married on March 29th 1955. This past March they celebrated their 69th Wedding Anniversary. In February they celebrated their 90th and 91st birthdays together in Branson, MO, one of their favorite places, with a small family gathering.

Fredi had a full life. She received her Associate of Arts degree from Pasco-Hernando Community College in Dade City, FL. She and her family lived in many locations and traveled extensively. She was active in her church community and was a member of the First Presbyterian Women’s Group. She was also a member of PEO Chapter HR and past president of Coterie of UMR. She also loved Bridge and was a member of several clubs. Gourmet Club was also a long time favorite.

Freida was preceded in death by her parents Grover C. Rich and Alice A. Rich nee Ange, her sisters Ola E. Daughtrey and Helen M. Weaver, her brother Grover C. Rich, her infant daughter Christina A. Zobrist and her granddaughter Tori A. Zobrist.

She is survived by her husband George W. Zobrist, daughter Barbara J. Zobrist of Los Angeles, CA, son George W. Zobrist of Fountain, FL and daughter Jean A. (Tom) Morgan of St Louis, MO. Her grandchildren Jessica A. Forsythe of St. Peters, MO, Kelly A. (Trey) Sloan of Sikeston, MO and her step grandchildren Thomas A. (Stephanie) Morgan Jr. of St. Peters, MO and Timothy A. (Kristen) Morgan of St. Peters, MO. Her great grandchildren Jocelyn, Zoey, Avery & Rori and her step great grandchildren Zaiden, Harper, Clara, Wesley and Linley.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Nancy L. Brooks, Interim Pastor, Grantfork United Church of Christ, Grantfork, Illinois, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Reception following at Diamond Mineral Springs in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association.

A Celebration of Life Service to be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Rolla, MO.

Date to be announced. Luncheon at the church after services

