Gary A. Sterkis, age 67, of Bartelso, and formerly of Germantown, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2024 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. He was born August 29, 1956 at Scott Air Force Base, a son of Ruth Sterkis, nee Schniers, of Germantown, and the late Tony Sterkis.

In addition to his mother, Ruth, Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Tina Sterkis, nee Mollet, of Bartelso, whom he married June 11, 1977; children, Kim (Jerry “Flake”) Rickhoff of Bartelso, Karl (Shannon) Sterkis of Breese, and Karyn Sterkis of Germantown; grandchildren, Mia and Ayden Rickhoff, Jack Sterkis, and Kay Sterkis; siblings, Diane (Jim) Hegger of Aviston and Lisa (Ron) Timmermann of Germantown; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Cathy Stevens of Sandy, UT and Clifford “Chuck” (Tracy) Mollet of Beckemeyer; and nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Tony; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clifford and Mary Ann, nee Leitsch, Mollet; and brother-in-law, Bob Stevens.

A dedicated worker, Gary was a proud member of the Carpenters Union Local 662, from which he retired in 2012. He was also a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. Known for his love of family, Gary treasured the time spent with his loved ones, especially his grandchildren. He had a passion for woodworking, classic cars, and loved spending time on his tractor. Known for his meticulously kept yard, Gary took great pride in his home.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. Thomas Lugge presiding.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 8, 2024 from 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family (checks payable to Tina Sterkis) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117 Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.