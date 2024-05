Gloria Louise (Fletcher) Edwards, age 69 of Mulberry Grove, passed away early Saturday morning, May 18, 2024, at her son’s home in Belleville, Illinois.

Visitation for Gloria will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2024, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

Full obituary will be posted later. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.donnellwiegand.com