Jack A. Foster, age 87, of Trenton, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born January 1, 1937 in Covington, a son of the late Monroe and Ola Mae, nee Fisher, Foster.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley A. Foster, nee Hillen, whom he married March 3, 1962 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese and who died November 20, 2000; sons, Gary Foster, Rodney Foster, and Jeffrey Foster; brother, James (Dorothy) Foster; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Aloys and

Henrietta, nee Luebbers, Hillen; and brother-in-law, William Hillen.

Jack is survived by his children, Steven Foster of Aviston, Brenda (Jeff) Jacober of Trenton, Sherry (Wayne) Holzinger of Highland, Jack “Danny” Foster of Highland, Michael (Julie) Foster of Aviston, and Curt Foster of Trenton; grandchildren, Jeffrey (friend, Colleen Scara) Foster, Dustin (friend, Joanna Chen) Foster, Joey Foster, Shelby Holzinger, Bailey Holzinger, Mackenzie Foster, and Makayla Foster.

A proud veteran of the United States Navy, Jack served from 1955 to 1959. Following his military service, he embarked on a dedicated career at Prairie Farms Dairy in O’Fallon, where he contributed to ice cream production until his retirement. Jack was deeply involved in his community and was a valued member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton, Trenton Knights of Columbus 2932, Trenton American Legion Post 778, and Teamsters Local 50.

Outside of his professional and community endeavors, Jack found joy in various hobbies, including gardening, fishing, camping, and passionately following St. Louis Cardinals Baseball. Yet, above all, Jack was a devoted family man. He treasured every moment spent with his loved ones, and his grandchildren held a special place in his heart.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. George Zieba presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2024 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Friday, May 3, 2024 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to wishes of the family (checks payable to Curt Foster) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.