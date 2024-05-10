Jean A. Prott, age 82 of Marine, IL, died Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at Breese Caring First Nursing Home in Breese, IL.

She was born on Monday, October 13, 1941, in Highland, IL, the daughter of William and Eleanor (nee Howells) Wildhaber.

On Saturday, November 18, 1961, she married Ronald E. Prott at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church-Marine,IL, who survives.

She was a member of Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church; Altar Sodality-St.Elizabeth Catholic Church; Marine Ladies Republican Club; .

Mrs. Prott was born in Highland, IL. She grew up in Marine, IL and graduated in the first class of the new Triad High School in 1960. After graduation she worked at Home Nursery in Edwardsville, Marine Garment Factory in Marine, Marine Ammonia in Marine and at Fashion Crossroads in Highland. She was a devoted housewife and mother. Jean helped with the annual chicken dinners at her church; was an election judge for Madison County, and collected Precious Moments figurines.She enjoyed quilting and has many at her home. Avocations were shopping, canning and gardening. A good cook – “Her pies were amazing”.

Survivors include:

Husband – Ronald E. Prott, Marine, IL

Son – Eric L. (Christy) Prott, Marine, IL

Daughter – Ronda J. (James) Prott Bugger, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Nathan J. Prott, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Elliott J. Prott, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Emma J. Prott, Marine, IL

Grandchild – Alex W, Prott, Marine, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – William F. Wildhaber 5/3/10-1/3/79

Mother – Eleanor Prott 6/15/13-3/19/93

Sister – Marlene M. Middleton DOD:1/10/2017.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, May 13, 2024, at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 13, 2024, at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine, IL.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.