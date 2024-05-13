Jean Fay Fischer

Jean Fay (Loper) Fischer, 76, of Carlyle went to be with her Lord May 11, 2024, at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living. Jean was firmly rooted in Jesus Christ as her Savior and, since her stroke in 2012, loved reading devotions and watching online services.

Jean was born on September 19, 1947, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Dale and Hattie Loper of Glenville, Minnesota, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother Jerald Loper. She is survived by her husband, Curtis Fischer of Carlyle, sons Adam (Rebekah) and Paul Fischer of Grand Island, Nebraska, her twin sister Jane Widmark (Tom) of Edina, Minnesota, and brothers Rodney (Deb) Loper of Minnesota and Leland Loper of Montana, and a sister Glenna Darg of Minnesota. She also is survived by 8 nieces and nephews, 9 grand nieces and nephews, and 14 great grandnieces and nephews.

She married Curtis Fischer at Lake Johanna, Minnesota, on August 8, 1970. The Fischers lived in Minnesota for 5 years before moving to St. Charles, Illinois, for 5 years, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, for 12 years, Ft. Smith, Arkansas, for a year, Lester Prairie, Minnesota, for 3 years, Buckley, Illinois, for 3 years, Grand Island, Nebraska for 8 years, Springfield, Illinois, for 5 years, and Carlyle for 10. Jean was a faithful wife who supported her husband’s teaching, coaching, and administrative work wherever the church led him. Besides taking care of their two sons, Jean was a dental assistant, a school cook, a pharmacy aid, a saleslady, and whatever she could do to support her family. Jean’s favorite hobbies included quilting, sewing, and baking, while also doting on and caring for her two sons. Before and after her stroke, Jean loved traveling with her husband, Curt, to places like Hot Springs, Arkansas, San Antonio, Texas, and San Francisco, California.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman, Illinois, with viewing at 9:00 and funeral at 11:00. Internment is immediately following the service at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in New Minden, Illinois.

Memorials may be sent to the Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School Foundation in Centralia. Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.