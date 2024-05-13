Jennie Marie Schwartzkopf, 90, of Coffeen, IL passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 6:00 a.m., at Hillsboro Health in Hillsboro, IL. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL, with funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mark Noyes will officiate. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery in Coffeen, IL.

Mrs. Schwartzkopf was born October 23, 1933, in Pinckneyville, IL, to the late Elmer Ray & Kathleen R. “Katie” (Brown) Wright. She was a graduate of Pinckneyville High School in Pinckneyville, IL and then attended Brown’s Business College in Springfield, IL, focusing on banking courses. She married Arthur E. Schwartzkopf, on January 13, 1953, in Hernanda, MS, and he proceeded in death on November 19, 2003. Mrs. Schwartzkopf had worked at Coffeen National Bank, Illini Bank then Security National Bank in Coffeen, IL, retiring in 1998 after 30 plus years of service. She had lived in Pinckneyville, IL; Swanwick, IL; Coffeen, IL and Hillsboro, IL during her lifetime. Mrs. Schwartzkopf was a member of East Fork Baptist Church in Coffeen, IL and Senior Center in Hillsboro, IL, where she had served as Secretary, Treasurer & President. She loved to quilt, read, do cross word puzzles, and her cats, was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and made the best coconut cream pies. She loved spending time with her family and was very involved in her grandchildren’s endeavors. She never meet a stranger, she had a servants heart with an ornery personality.

Mrs. Schwartzkopf is survived by three children, James (wife, Rosalie) Schwartzkopf of Newburg, IN; David (wife, Paula) Schwartzkopf of Coffeen, IL and Sharon (husband, Stan) Jackson of Walnut Hill, IL; eight grandchildren, Rachel Payne, Kate Schwartzkopf-Phifer, Erin Schwartzkopf-Westermayer, Aimee Klump, Nathan Schwartzkopf, Wade Pickerill, Andrea Jackson-Mill and David Jackson; eleven great grandchildren, with two more on the way and one brother, Steve (wife, Marsha) Wright of Litchfield, IL. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Bruce W. Schwartzkopf.

Memorials are suggested to Coffeen Veteran’s Memorial Fund.