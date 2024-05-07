Jennifer L. “Jenny” Kendall, age 46, of Aviston, peacefully passed away Monday, May 6, 2024 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born September 29, 1977 in Belleville, a daughter of Phyllis Kendall, nee Kapp, of Aviston, and the late Willie T. Kendall.

In addition to her devoted mother, Jenny is survived by her cherished special friend, Greg Koch of Aviston; loving siblings, Jeff Kendall of Greenville, Jackie Foster of Lake St. Louis, MO, and Chris (Andy) Price of Aviston; nephew, Alex Kendall of Aviston; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jenny was preceded in death by her father, Willie; grandparents, David and Rosie, nee Powell, Kendall and Carl and Mary Ann, nee Draper, Kapp; brother-in-law, Raymond Foster; and several aunts and uncles.

A dedicated homemaker and a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston and Spina Bifida of St. Louis, Jenny’s spirit was brightened by her passions. She found joy in traveling, relished the thrill of bingo games, eagerly anticipated the Queen of Hearts drawing, and wholeheartedly cheered for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Friedman presiding. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery in Beckemeyer.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 8, 2024 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Thursday, May 9, 2024 from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Spina Bifida of St. Louis or Parkinson’s Foundation and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

