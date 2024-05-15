Jonathan A. Havens, age 56, of Greenville, Illinois, formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed away at 12:04 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, at his home in Greenville.

Graveside Services will be held at Valhalla Cemetery in St. Louis, MO at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2024.

Jonathan Allen Havens, the son of Sharon Frances Walker Havens and Thomas Jonathan Havens, was born on Sunday, July 2, 1967, in Jefferson City, MO, and at the age of 5 his family moved to Ferguson, MO where he grew up and attended public school including McCluer Senior High School. Jonathan then worked at various jobs such as delivering oxygen and medical equipment. Jonathan worked on produce row for the last 30 years, his last employer being GrubMarket dba Vaccaro and Son’s Produce. He moved to Greenville, IL in 2019.

Jonathan enjoyed gaming, paintball, 3D Printing, motorcycles and spending time with his dog and two cats.

Jonathan is survived by his parents Thomas and Sharon Havens of Florissant, MO., his two children: Thomas (Stephanie) Havens of Maryland, and Amanda (Chip) Dale of Troy, MO, three grandchildren: Rylee Havens, Haddley Dale, Otto Dale, his sister Lorie A. (Michael) Januskevicius of Cross Plains, TN, and two nephews Dylan and Drake.

Arrangements are by the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville, where in lieu of flowers, memorials in Jonathan’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society and mailed to 203 West Oak, Greenville, IL 62246 or dropped off. For online condolence’s please go to www.donnellwiegand.com