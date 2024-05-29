Kenneth Rupert Smith, Jr., MD, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the age of 91. Dr. Smith was born in Greenville, IL, on September 23, 1932, the oldest child of Kenneth Rupert Smith and Jocelyn Genevieve Smith (nee Ulmet). He attended public schools in Greenville and graduated valedictorian of Greenville High School in 1950.

Dr. Smith attended Greenville College from 1950 to 1953 when he left to accept a full scholarship at the Washington University School of Medicine, where he graduated with his degree in medicine in 1957. He then served a one-year residency at John Hopkins Medical Center before returning to St. Louis for a one-year residency in general surgery and a five-year neurosurgery residency at Barnes Hospital. He had two fellowships in neuroanatomy, one at Washington University and the other at Oxford University in England.

In January 1966, he became Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery at Saint Louis University Hospital, a new department, established by Dr. Smith. He retired as Chairman of Neurosurgery at Saint Louis University in 2002, and from surgery in 2004. Throughout his career his research was published numerous times, and he held leadership roles in medical organizations including the President of The Society of Neurological Surgeons (1995-96), and President of the Society of University Neurosurgeons (1986) where he served as Historian until his death. Additionally, he was President of the St. Louis Metropolitan Medical Society and a member and the Missouri State Medical Association, the American Medical Association, the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Academy of Neurological Surgery and many more including leadership and Board roles. In 2002, he established the KRSmith Endowed Chair in Neurosurgery at Saint Louis University.

After retirement, Dr. Smith continued to work as a volunteer doctor for in-need communities including at Casa de Salud, the SLU Health Resource Center and at Health Protection Education Services. For many years he visited prisoners at FCI Greenville in southern Illinois and corresponded and visited regularly with inmates he befriended. He was a member of Second Presbyterian Church of St. Louis.

Beyond his immeasurable contribution to Neuroscience and Neurosurgery, Dr. Smith‘s other devotion was to his family. He was married to Marjorie Ruth Sandin from June 6, 1956, until his death. Together, Marjie and Ken opened their home to countless friends and relatives, they served on numerous charitable boards and traveled extensively for work, leisure, and learning. He was also passionate about classical music and hosted musicians in his home for recitals, chamber concerts and receptions. He served on the board of the Sheldon Concert Hall, and supported The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and many St. Louis music organizations with his presence and gifts.

Marjorie and Kenneth had seven children: Sue Kennedy, Sally Smith, Kenneth R. Smith III, (Pamela Bruns), Nancy Smith (Greta Masters), Carol Houghton (Eric), Joanne Clark (1964-1991), and Patricia Watwood (Duncan).

The family includes 12 grandchildren – Corey (Nate) Kennedy, Ryan Kennedy, Megan Stull, Sara Milligan, Patrick Miillgan, David Bruns-Smith, Alexandra Bruns-Smith, Kathryn Houghton, Matthew Houghton, Natalie Houghton, Beaux Watwood and Jonah Watwood, and nine great grandchildren – Marjorie Kennedy, Avery Kennedy, Miles Kennedy, James (Teddy) Stull, Elliot Stull, Julian Ferrari, Juniper Bihl, Kerrigan Hall, and Oliver Houghton.

Dr. Smith was a giant in his field of work as well as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is and will continue to be deeply missed by the thousands of people he helped, cared for, mentored, and loved.

Read Greenville University’s tribute to Dr. Smith here.