Larry J. “Needles” Richter, age 67, of Trenton, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at his home. He was born June 13, 1956 in Highland, a son of the late James “Jim” and Agatha M. “Blondie”, nee Brueggemann, Richter.

Needles married Peg Richter, nee Weil, in February 1982 in Carlyle and she survives in Trenton. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step-children, Kim (Lonie) Poettker of Highland and Stacy (friend, Bernie Bruns) Trame of Trenton; siblings, Joan (Ken) Beer of Germantown and Kurt (Nancy) Richter of Aviston; step-father-in-law, Dan Dollinger of Trenton; sister-in-law, Linda (Tom) Peppenhorst of Trenton; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to Needles’ parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Richter; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Leona “Tootie”, nee Smith, Weil-Dollinger and Oscar Weil, Jr.; and brother-in-law, John Weil.

Needles dedicated his career to bricklaying, contributing his skills to Joseph F. Becker Masonry and Merchant Brickwork in Belleville for many years. He was a proud member of both the St. Louis Antique Boat Club and the Bricklayers Union. His passions extended beyond his profession; he found joy in scouring car swap meets and auction houses for treasures, relishing in the thrill of a good deal. Needles also delighted in outdoor pursuits, whether flying his power parachute, casting a line while fishing, or cruising the waterways on a boat. His affable nature and gift for conversation earned him a reputation for his “Gift of Gab”, endearing him to many.

A Funeral Service honoring Needles’ life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton, officiated by Deacon Thomas Ritzheimer. Interment will follow at Trenton Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Trenton Police Department Benevolent Association (benefits children in local community) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.