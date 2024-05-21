Leon “Lee” Jones, Jr., age 94, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2024 at Carlyle Healthcare Center.

He was born January 10, 1930 in Quitman, MS, a son of the late Pearl, nee Moravec, and Leon Jones, Sr.

In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris M. Jones, nee Spies, whom he married June 16, 1951 at St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton and who died May 9, 2018; son, Keith Lyle Jones; sisters, Christine (Clyde) Hughes and Lou (Don) Jackson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eldred “Bud” and Florence “Dolly”, nee Lauer, Spies; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jean (George) Krider, Louis “Buddy” Spies, and David Hundsdorfer.

Lee is survived by his children, Betty (Chuck) Curtis of Vian, OK, Stephen (Janet) Jones of New Haven, MO, and Michael Jones of Trenton; grandchildren, Amanda Curtis, Anissa (Juan) Romo, Josh Jones, Angel (John) Schoenberger, Alicia Engle, Ashley (Joe) Monitor, and Christopher Jones; great-grandchildren, Nick, Allana, and Alex Romo, Blaze Kahler, Alliyah, Ava, and Aiden Sweeney, Austin and Autumn Engle, and Ian, Devlin and Natalie

Monitor; great-great-grandchildren, Luca and Leon Lane and Lorenzo Romo; brother, Glenn (Rachel) Jones of Sylacauga, AL; sisters-in-law, Mary Hundsdorfer of Highland and Trudy (Adrian) Toennies of Trenton; and nieces and nephews.

A dedicated veteran, Lee served his country in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1952. He later embarked on a successful career with AT&T, retiring in 1985 as an operations manager. Lee was actively involved in his community, participating in organizations such as the Trenton Masonic Lodge, Trenton Zoning Commission, AT&T Longlines, AT&T Pioneers, and Trenton American Legion Post 778. He was also a faithful member of St. John United Church of Christ and its Men’s Group.

Outside of his professional and community endeavors, Lee found joy in life's simple pleasures. He relished his winter retreats to Florida, spending four months each year soaking in the warmth of the sun. Lee had a talent for crafting stained glass and took pride in tending to his yard. However, his greatest source of happiness came from being surrounded by his cherished family, particularly his grandchildren, whom he adored.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton with Pastor Christy Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Trenton Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 22, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Thursday, May 23, 2024 from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. John UCC Building Fund and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.