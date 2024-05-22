Leroy F. Eilering, 79, of Lake St. Louis, MO, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2024 at his home. He was born January 16, 1945 in Albers, the son of Virgil and Elizabeth, nee Budde, Eilering. He married Norma Nordmann November 23, 1968 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and she preceded him in death on June 28, 1994.

Leroy is survived by his three sons, Doug (Amy) Eilering, Dan (Anastasia) Eilering, and David (Carla) Eilering; five grandchildren, Colin, Maura, Beatrice, Sam, and Leepa; and a sister, Marilyn Markus.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Don Eilering and Barb Dulle.

Mr. Eilering was a Senior Systems Analyst for Boeing in St. Louis, MO. He was a member of St. Gianna Catholic Church in Wentzville, MO. Leroy enjoyed golfing, watching baseball games, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid reader, enjoyed history, and classical music as well.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 31, 2024 at 10 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter officiating. Burial will follow at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2024 and again on Friday, May 31, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials in memory of Leroy may be made to the American Cancer Society and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.