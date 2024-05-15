Margaret “Shorty” Chesser

Margaret “Shorty” (Jagodizinski) Chesser, 84, of Hillsboro, passed away May 13, 2024.

She was born on October 20, 1939, in Hillsboro, to Joseph and Catherine (Phillips) Jagodizinski.

She was a graduate of Hillsboro High School, class of 1957, and went to secretarial school in Springfield.

She worked as a secretary at many local banks. Margaret attended St. Agnes Catholic Church and was a part of the Calico Twirlers with Kiwanis, as she loved to square dance.

She married Phillip E. Chesser on October 12, 1957, and he preceded her in death on November 5, 2015.

She is survived by two daughters Victoria (Mike) Greenwood of Coffeen and Patricia (Rex)

Hughes-Pace of Tennessee. Margaret is also survived by her grandchildren Brandon (Companion Tessa Lane) Greenwood of Coffeen, Adam (Tami) White of Greenfield, April (Chris) Dowland of Greenfield, Connor Hughes of Tennessee, Ricky (Caitlyn) Hughes of Springfield, and Allen Pace of Tennessee; as well as great-grandchildren Paige White, Dom White, and Zak White all of Greenfield, Jesse Dowland, Jayden Dowland, and Jamie Dowland all of Greenfield, Joie Hughes of Springfield, and Hadley Mount of Coffeen and one nephew Kevin Jagodizinski.

Besides her husband and parents, Margaret was preceded in death by a son-in-law Rick Hughes, a granddaughter Makenzie Hughes, and her brother Leo Jagodizinski.

Visitation will be May 17, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM May 18, 2024, at Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro with Fr. Dan Willenborg officiating.

Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Hillsboro, Illinois.

Memorials can be directed to Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be left at www.houghfuneralhome.com.