Marilyn Irene Georgie, age 89, of Trenton, passed away peacefully Monday, May 27, 2024 at Trenton Village. She was born August 20, 1934 in Ironwood, MI, a daughter of the late Clyde and Mildred, nee Kivisto, Coxey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Georgie whom she married November 20, 1956 in Duluth, MN and who died May 18, 2018; brothers, Clyde Coxey and Clare Coxey; father-in-law and

mother-in-law, George Georgie and Esther, nee Boretti-Georgie-Carter; and sister-in-law, Yvonne Grady.

Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Joan (David) Ranz of Trenton, Susan (Rev. Don) Smith of Christiansburg, VA, and Sandy Georgie of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Tim (Jamie) Ranz, Chris (Christine) Ranz, Erin (Keith) Lee, Meaghan (Daniel) Ellenburg, and Ian Smith; great-grandchildren, Ella, Sydney, Sawyer, and Savannah Ranz, Gianna, Jaden, Julien, and Gemma Lee, and was expecting the birth of her 9th great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Nelda Coxey of Bessemer, MI, Vikki (Mick) Davister of Green Bay, WI, and Linda (Don) Will of Green Bay, WI; and nieces and nephews.

Marilyn graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Duluth, MN, in 1955 and retired in 1994 as a Registered Nurse. She was also employed at Scott Air Force Base Medical Center working in Civil Service. A dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church in Trenton, and she was active in the Retired Nurses Club, meeting once a month.

Marilyn enjoyed playing bingo, indulging in a bowl of ice cream, and attending as many of her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities as possible. An avid reader who loved a good book, she also had a green thumb, loved visiting The Fox Theater, and cherished her trips to Florida.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Rev. Don Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Trenton Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

Memorials may be made to Trenton Village Activity Fund and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.