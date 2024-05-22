Maurice G. “Mutz” Thien, 93, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born March 27, 1931 in Breese, the son of Michael and Margaret (Frank) Thien. He married Mary Ann Kolmer June 29, 1957 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle and she preceded him in death on February 4, 1998.

Maurice was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese, American Legion Post 252, and was a U.S. Army Veteran of Korea. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, playing his accordion in The Drifters band, and spending time with family and friends. He was self employed as a television service and salesman and also worked at Wickes Lumber.

He is survived by his son, Mark (Kathleen) Thien of Columbia, IL; his brother Roger Thien of Breese; sister-in-law Lorraine Thien of St. Louis; brother-in-law John (Karen) Kolmer of Aviston; and sister-in-law Karen Kolmer of Altamont. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother Paul Thien; sister-in-law Luella Thien; and brother and sister-in-law William and Diana Kolmer.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2024 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorials may be made to Clinton County Humane Society and will be received at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com