Muriel E. Stahlhut, age 84 of Edwardsville, IL, died Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Addington Place of Edwardsville in Edwardsville, IL.

He was born on Saturday, May 18, 1940, in Hamel, IL, the son of Ernst and Lydia (nee Nehaus) Stahlhut.

On Saturday, November 9, 1963, he married Carol A. Stahlhut nee Prusa.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Carpenter, IL and the American League Post # 199, Edwardsville, IL.

Muriel was born and raised west of Hamel. He graduated from Edwardsville High School, then served with the US Army, from Nov 1958 to April 1962. He worked for Klueter Brothers Concrete Products, Edwardsville, as a truck driver. He was the caretaker for the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, for many years. He enjoyed camping, antiques and league bowling.

Survivors include:

Son – Brian K. Stahlhut, Edwardsville, IL

Brother – Warren “Babe” Stahlhut, Edwardsville, IL

Brother – Jerry Stahlhut, Edwardsville, IL

Brother-In-Law – Frank W. (Mary Jo) Prusa, Highland, IL

Brother-In-Law – Danny W. (JoAnn) Prusa, Edwardsville, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Ernst Stahlhut

Mother – Lydia Stahlhut (nee Nehaus)

Wife – Carol A. Stahlhut

Sister-In-Law – Karma Stahlhut

Sister-In-Law – Jane Stahlhut

Brother-In-Law – Jerry A. Prusa

Sister-In-Law – Carol J. Prusa

Sister-In-Law – Nancy L. DuPuy

Sister-In-Law – Carol A. Prusa.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, May 24, 2024, at Zion Lutheran Church in Carpenter, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 24, 2024, at Zion Lutheran Church in Carpenter, IL., with Rev. H. R. Curtis, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Carpenter, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.