Patricia “Pat” C. Litteken, 80, of Albers, died Sunday, May 19, 2024 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 10, 1943 in Breese, the daughter of Raymond and Alice, nee Usselmann, Book. She married Leo Litteken on July 2, 1963 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers and he proceeded her in death on November 26, 2023.

She is survived by her children, Coleen Shields and Kurt (Kim) Litteken; three grandchildren, Dave (Erica) Shields, Angie (Zach) Beaver, and Rylan McKee; four great-grandchildren, Jake & Vacey Shields and Madison & Cameron Beaver; brothers and sisters Jim Book, Jean (special friend, Mel) Book, Mary (Ken) Kapp, Judy Friederich, Dorothy Porter, Marge (special friend, Gary) Becker, Kathy (Gervase) Ottensmeier, Bill (Donna) Book, Ruth (Skip) Simpson, Rick (Linda) Book, Vic (Phyllis) Book, and Donna Rae (special friend, Pedro) Netemeyer. Sisters-in-law, Judy (Jim) Boehler and Bonny Litteken.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Glennon

“Iceman” Litteken; her son-in-law, Leonard “Len” Shields; her sister-in-law, Kathy Book,

brother-in-law, Don Becker; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and their spouses, Esther (Eugene) Trame, Laura (Edgar) Kapp, Irene (Steve) Holtgrave, Ruth (Clarence) Kapp, Bertha (Andrew) Thole, Mary Jane (Joseph) Gebhart, Chester (Rose) Litteken, Leonard Litteken, Joseph (Dolores) Litteken, Stanley Litteken, Maurice Litteken, and Jerome Litteken; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Bertha Litteken; a brother-in-law, Ray Haukap.

Patricia worked in the banking industry for over 45 years. She was a devoted member of St. Bernard Parish in Albers, where she shared her love for the church through her participation in the choir and her service as the parish's past treasurer.

Patricia’s deep commitment to her faith and church community was a central part of her life. Her unwavering dedication to St. Bernard brought her immense happiness, and her love for her church was evident in her many years of faithful attendance and service. Patricia also enjoyed playing cards, bird watching, traveling with her husband Leo, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, and listening to country music.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2024 at St. Bernard

Catholic Church in Albers. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Albers.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2024 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Friday,

May 24, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Memorials may be made to St. Bernard Parish or to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.