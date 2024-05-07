Patricia S. Brown, 86, of Greenville, Illinois, passed away Friday, May 3, 2024, at St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born February 28, 1938, in Vandalia, Illinois. She was the daughter of Richard and Dorothy Mae (Hampton) Alsbury. She was married twice; first, to Richard Martin in Fayette County, Illinois and then to Max Brown in Bond County, Illinois.

She grew up around the Shafter, Illinois area and at 18 she moved to Greenville, Illinois. She worked at the Peterson Spring Factory, Pamida-Gibson store, and for 18 years at the Dollar General, all in Greenville, and attended the Crowne Point Church in rural Vandalia.

Pat was very low-key and liked being at home. She enjoyed old school country music, gospel hymns, with Amazing Grace being her favorite, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Preceding Pat in death were her parents and siblings, John R., Linda, Nancy, Mike, and Phyllis.

She is survived by her children, John E. (Laurie) Martin of Centralia, Illinois, Katherine (Jim) Brandsma of St. Charles, Missouri, Lori Kissiar of Greenville, Illinois; stepson, Brian Brown and family of Greenville, Illinois; grandchildren, Brandy, Kristen, Justin, Robbie, Curt, John, Cassie, Zoey; several great grandchildren; and siblings, Lynette (Dave) Belt of Portage, Indiana, Barbara Denton of Decatur, Illinois, Karen (George) Calfas of Peoria, Illinois, June (Larry) Jones of Vandalia, Illinois, Vicki (Dave) Stewart of Effingham, Illinois, and Paula (Bill) McNealy of Effingham, Illinois.

Graveside Service: 11:00 am., Friday, May 17, 2024, at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Greenville, Illinois, with Rev. Pete LeDuc, officiating.

The family asks that donations be gifted to the Family of Patricia S. Brown, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts.

Memorial contributions may be mailed to: The Patricia S. Brown Family, c/o 1140 S. Prairie St., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.